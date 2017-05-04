Video-game fantasy leagues latest push for Electronic Arts veteran in Orlando
Florida legislators are entering the final moments of their annual session with a lot of work left to do. Legislators must act on dozens of bills Friday or the legislation will be lost for another year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump wrong man for president (Oct '16)
|Wed
|Crooked Hillary lost
|2
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Wed
|USAlady
|4
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Mad Beach Music Thread
|May 2
|Musikologist
|1
|Dead fish in bay because of lawn chemicals and ... (Dec '15)
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|3
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|4
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 1
|Dawn
|314
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC