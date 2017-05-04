UNWTO/IGLTA Second Global Report on L...

UNWTO/IGLTA Second Global Report on LGBT Tourism Released Today at...

The International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association 1201 NE 26th Street Suite 103 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305 United States Phone: +1.954.630.1637 Fax: +1.954.630.1652 Visit Website UNWTO/IGLTA Second Global Report on LGBT Tourism Released Today at the International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association's Annual Global Convention The presentation of the report, developed by UNWTO in collaboration with IGLTA, was accompanied by video message in support of LGBT tourism from UNWTO Secretary General Taleb Rifai UNWTO and the International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association announced today the release of the Second UNWTO Global Report on LGBT Tourism at IGLTA's 34th Annual Global Convention in St. Petersburg, Florida.

