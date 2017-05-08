Una Voce to perform music of The Beatles May 12

Una Voce The Gay Men's Chorus of Tampa Bay will perform its 2017 spring concert Friday, May 12, 8 p.m., at The Palladium Theatre, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg; and Saturday, May 13, at USF Concert Hall, 3755 USF Holly Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $20.

