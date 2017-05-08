Tuesday's Daily Pulse

Tuesday's Daily Pulse

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Florida Trend

After a contentious session that saw top Republicans snipe at one another and Gov. Rick Scott for more than two months, the GOP-controlled Florida Legislature finally called it quits Monday after approving a roughly $83 billion state budget. More from WWSB and the AP .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump wrong man for president (Oct '16) May 3 Crooked Hillary lost 2
Please help destroy Tampa Bay May 3 USAlady 4
5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10) May 2 skyblue42 21
Mad Beach Music Thread May 2 Musikologist 1
Dead fish in bay because of lawn chemicals and ... (Dec '15) May 2 ThisBdumb 3
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes May 2 ThisBdumb 4
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) May 1 Dawn 314
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,883,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC