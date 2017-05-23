Todd Rundgren celebrates album releas...

Todd Rundgren celebrates album release at The Mahaffey

Todd Rundgren will perform Saturday, May 27, 8 p.m., at The Mahaffey, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. To celebrate the release of his latest album 'White Knight,' the music legend will bring his White Knight - The ChivalRock Tour The Mahaffey.

