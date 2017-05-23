This week's best Tampa Bay concerts: ...

This week's best Tampa Bay concerts: Sunset Music Festival, 97X BBQ, Train and more

More eyes than ever will be on this year's Sunset Music Festival , the annual electronic extravaganza that will draw some 60,000 fans over Saturday and Sunday to Raymond James Stadium. A lot of that has to do with safety concerns and improvements following last year's event, when two fans died of drug overdoses, prompting local officials to consider pulling the plug.

