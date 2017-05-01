These people stood in old-fashioned lines to get Paul McCartney tickets
The call from behind the ticket counter had Richard Perry nervous. He'd been at Amalie Arena for 17 hours, haven taken a ferry from St. Petersburg in hopes of snagging a single Paul McCartney ticket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mad Beach Music Thread
|7 hr
|Musikologist
|1
|Dead fish in bay because of lawn chemicals and ... (Dec '15)
|9 hr
|ThisBdumb
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|9 hr
|ThisBdumb
|3
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|9 hr
|ThisBdumb
|4
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|18 hr
|Dawn
|314
|L coincidences
|Apr 26
|anonymous
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Apr 26
|anonymous
|235
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC