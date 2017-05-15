The 11 Coolest Hairstyles by Nikki Nelms, a.k.a. Zoe Kravitz's Stylist
While most women spent their middle-school years doing things that girls do in middle school, Nikki Nelms was starting a business. "I've been doing hair since I was in the seventh grade," says Nelms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Allure.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tattoo
|May 13
|Inkman
|1
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|May 12
|Musikologist
|4
|coffee (Dec '13)
|May 12
|anonymous
|237
|South Pasadena Music Thread
|May 9
|Musikologist
|1
|trump wrong man for president (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Crooked Hillary lost
|2
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|May 3
|USAlady
|4
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC