Tampa company EquiAlt to build its first condos in downtown St. Petersburg
Tampa-based EquiAlt is planning up to 68 condos in downtown St. Petersburg at 3rd Avenue S and 5th Street. The project will involve two buildings; the first, with 18 units, could start construction in the next two months.
