Tampa Bay Rowdies' owner Bill Edwards takes medical leave before Tuesday's vote
The day before city voters will be asked to approve allowing the Tampa Bay Rowdies upgrade Al Lang Stadium, thus paving the way for a Major League Soccer expansion franchise, the team's chairman and CEO Bill Edwards announced that he will take a "brief" medical leave of absence to have a pacemaker installed. DAVID W DOONAN ST.
