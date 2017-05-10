Tampa Bay has spent millions to keep ...

Tampa Bay has spent millions to keep hurricane season from turning into sewage season again

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

This drilling tower is busy 24 hours a day drilling a well that will reach an underground cave that will give St. Petersburg's sewage system an extra storage capacity of 15 million gallons. The storage tank behind it holds 10 million gallons at the Southwest Water Resources Facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tattoo Sat Inkman 1
Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16) May 12 Musikologist 4
coffee (Dec '13) May 12 anonymous 237
South Pasadena Music Thread May 9 Musikologist 1
trump wrong man for president (Oct '16) May 3 Crooked Hillary lost 2
Please help destroy Tampa Bay May 3 USAlady 4
5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10) May 2 skyblue42 21
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,920 • Total comments across all topics: 281,033,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC