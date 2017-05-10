Tampa Bay has spent millions to keep hurricane season from turning into sewage season again
This drilling tower is busy 24 hours a day drilling a well that will reach an underground cave that will give St. Petersburg's sewage system an extra storage capacity of 15 million gallons. The storage tank behind it holds 10 million gallons at the Southwest Water Resources Facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tattoo
|Sat
|Inkman
|1
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|May 12
|Musikologist
|4
|coffee (Dec '13)
|May 12
|anonymous
|237
|South Pasadena Music Thread
|May 9
|Musikologist
|1
|trump wrong man for president (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Crooked Hillary lost
|2
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|May 3
|USAlady
|4
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC