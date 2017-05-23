Survey: Florida Best for Retired Mili...

Survey: Florida Best for Retired Military People

Florida is the best state in the nation for retired military veterans according to an extensive survey done by online personal finance website WalletHub . Florida ranks number 5 for job opportunities for retired veterans, 5 for the number of VA health facilities per number of veterans, and 6 for the number of VA benefits administration facilities per number of veterans.

