Stephen Colbert's anti-Trump gay sex ...

Stephen Colbert's anti-Trump gay sex joke sparked nearly 6K bipartisan FCC complaints

10 hrs ago

Comedian Stephen Colbert prompted nearly 6,000 FCC complaints earlier this month after he made a lewd gay sex joke to criticize President Trump. A May 1 monologue on CBS's "The Late Show" featured the host calling Mr. Trump a "c- holster" for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

