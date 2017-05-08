Stapp brings Live and Unplugged tour ...

Stapp brings Live and Unplugged tour to Palladium

Scott Stapp takes the stage May 14 at the Palladium Theater as part of the Mahaffey on the Move series. ST. PETERSBURG - As part of the Mahaffey on the Move series, rock singer-songwriter Scott Stapp will bring his Live and Unplugged tour to Pinellas on Sunday, May 14, 7 p.m., at Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

