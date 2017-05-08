Stapp brings Live and Unplugged tour to Palladium

Scott Stapp takes the stage May 14 at the Palladium Theater as part of the Mahaffey on the Move series. ST. PETERSBURG - As part of the Mahaffey on the Move series, rock singer-songwriter Scott Stapp will bring his Live and Unplugged tour to Pinellas on Sunday, May 14, 7 p.m., at Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

