St. Pete's Central Ave could soon ban chains
Hoping to protect the charm and character of St. Petersburg's Central Avenue, Mayor Rick Kriseman is announcing today a proposal called the "Independent Corridor Plan." The ordinance would designate Central Avenue as a place where only small and independently-owned businesses can open from now on.
