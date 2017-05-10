St. Petersburg Housing Authority issues first contracts to repair its new property, Jordan Park
Jordan Park, the historic public housing complex, is back in the hands of the St. Petersburg Housing Authority. Now the housing authority has issued the first contracts towards making $2 million worth of repairs to the complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Pasadena Music Thread
|Tue
|Musikologist
|1
|trump wrong man for president (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Crooked Hillary lost
|2
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|May 3
|USAlady
|4
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Mad Beach Music Thread
|May 2
|Musikologist
|1
|Dead fish in bay because of lawn chemicals and ... (Dec '15)
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|3
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC