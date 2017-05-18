St. Petersburg hopeful Congress will add a NOAA facility, research vessel to downtown waterfront
The city's efforts to energize its downtown port could get a big boost from the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration could build a new facility along the downtown waterfront that would also be home port for the first of its research vessels to be stationed in Florida.
