St. Petersburg Catholic has a new principal, but four of his students will just call him 'dad'

21 hrs ago

Ross Bubolz, far right, will be the new principal at St. Petersburg Catholic High, effective July 1, 2017, the Diocese of St. Petersburg announced this week. Bubolz, 45, is pictured with his family at St. Jude the Apostle Cathedral in St. Petersburg.

