St. Pete police investigating suspicious death

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is continuing to investigate a suspicious death that occurred on Thursday night just after 5:40 p.m. Officers responded to the 7700 block of 34th Avenue North after receiving a phone call from Alicia Chamberlain, 30, who reported that she woke up to find her boyfriend James Allen, 31, dead on the back porch.

