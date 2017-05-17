St. Pete man accused of murder
Denzel Rashad Tarver, 26, is accused of shooting 34-year-old Timothy Karl Davis on May 15 at 11th Ave. South and 23rd St. in St. Petersburg. Authorities say officers arrived on scene about 90 seconds after receiving calls of gunshots being fired there.
