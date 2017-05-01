SPCA Tampa Bay announces May event schedule

SPCA Tampa Bay will host a number of events and programs in May at Pinellas locations. Following is a list of upcoming fundraisers and classes: * Starting from Sit - The Starting from Sit class will be offered Thursdays, May 4 through June 8, 7:15 p.m., at SPCA Tampa Bay, 9099 130th Ave. N., Largo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.