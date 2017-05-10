Signs of a lending squeeze for new apartments, retail and other Tampa Bay businesses
When Brian Davison announced plans to build up to 78 new condos in downtown St. Petersburg, he revealed another surprise: His company, EquiAlt, plans to "self-finance'' the project. That could be a smart move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Pasadena Music Thread
|May 9
|Musikologist
|1
|trump wrong man for president (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Crooked Hillary lost
|2
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|May 3
|USAlady
|4
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Mad Beach Music Thread
|May 2
|Musikologist
|1
|Dead fish in bay because of lawn chemicals and ... (Dec '15)
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|3
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC