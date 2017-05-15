Scientists: Florida Endures Hottest Four Months On Record
If you think it's been unusually hot in Florida so far this year, you now have proof to back your claim from the National Centers for Environmental Information. The NCEI says Florida's average temperature from January through April 2017 was nearly 67 degrees.
