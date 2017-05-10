Russia Boosts 2018 World Cup Spending
The budget for Russia's 2018 football World Cup is set to receive a 4.7 billion ruble boost, the Russian government has announced. The budget has already been raised several times following an announcement by former Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko, claiming that World Cup spending would be slashed.
