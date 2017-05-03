Rowdies Win The Vote
The Tampa Bay Rowdies are getting what they want. Voters in St Petersburg pass that special referendum by an overwhelming 87% in favor of a 25-year lease for the Rowdies which could lead to a Major League Soccer team calling Al Lang home.
