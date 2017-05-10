Retirees on St. Pete Beach have big plans for the medical marijuana industry
Here are some of the members of Gulf Coast Canna Meds. back row, Michael Welch, Thomas J. Murphy, Lonnie Orns, Oscar Mouton and front row Andrew Hano, MD, Linda Colindres, RN; and David Kitenplon pose for a portrait at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|5 hr
|Musikologist
|4
|coffee (Dec '13)
|9 hr
|anonymous
|237
|South Pasadena Music Thread
|May 9
|Musikologist
|1
|trump wrong man for president (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Crooked Hillary lost
|2
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|May 3
|USAlady
|4
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Mad Beach Music Thread
|May 2
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC