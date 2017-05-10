Police union backs St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman in re-election campaign
The Suncoast Police Benevolent Association, a union representing more than 500 St. Petersburg police officers, "proudly and enthusiastically" endorsed Mayor Rick Kriseman for re-election on Friday. Detective George Lofton, president of the PBA, said the union was often at odds with City Hall during the tenure of Kriseman's opponent, former mayor Rick Baker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|Musikologist
|4
|coffee (Dec '13)
|23 hr
|anonymous
|237
|South Pasadena Music Thread
|May 9
|Musikologist
|1
|trump wrong man for president (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Crooked Hillary lost
|2
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|May 3
|USAlady
|4
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Mad Beach Music Thread
|May 2
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC