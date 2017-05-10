Police union backs St. Petersburg May...

Police union backs St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman in re-election campaign

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The Suncoast Police Benevolent Association, a union representing more than 500 St. Petersburg police officers, "proudly and enthusiastically" endorsed Mayor Rick Kriseman for re-election on Friday. Detective George Lofton, president of the PBA, said the union was often at odds with City Hall during the tenure of Kriseman's opponent, former mayor Rick Baker.

