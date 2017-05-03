Police: Man, 74, dies after driving into path of another vehicle in St. Petersburg
A man was killed in a crash Tuesday night after he crossed into the path of another vehicle in St. Petersburg, according to police. Around 6:14 p.m., Hoyle Massey, 74, was driving a 2008 Honda Odyssey northbound on 65th Street N approaching Fifth Avenue N, police said.
