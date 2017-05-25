Police: Brazen teens grab woman's key...

Police: Brazen teens grab woman's keys, steal car Read Story 10News Staff

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Two teenagers are being sought after they followed a woman into a Staples store, grabbed her keys and stole her car, according to St. Petersburg police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13) Tue Sandra 28
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) Tue Julia Paulsen 316
coffee (Dec '13) May 19 anonymous 238
Tattoo May 13 Inkman 1
Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16) May 12 Musikologist 4
South Pasadena Music Thread May 9 Musikologist 1
Please help destroy Tampa Bay May 3 USAlady 4
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC