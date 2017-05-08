Pinellas joins AARPa s list of Age Friendly communities
The Pinellas County Commission started an initiative last year to enhance the resources and services available to those ages 60 and older. The goal was to become an Age Friendly Community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump wrong man for president (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Crooked Hillary lost
|2
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|May 3
|USAlady
|4
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Mad Beach Music Thread
|May 2
|Musikologist
|1
|Dead fish in bay because of lawn chemicals and ... (Dec '15)
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|3
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|4
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 1
|Dawn
|314
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC