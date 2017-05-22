Pinellas Co. Schools commits to...

Pinellas Co. Schools commits to...

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. The Pinellas County School Board will vote Tuesday on a new plan to narrow or eliminate the black-white student achievement gap within 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
coffee (Dec '13) May 19 anonymous 238
Tattoo May 13 Inkman 1
Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16) May 12 Musikologist 4
South Pasadena Music Thread May 9 Musikologist 1
Please help destroy Tampa Bay May 3 USAlady 4
5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10) May 2 skyblue42 21
Mad Beach Music Thread May 2 Musikologist 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC