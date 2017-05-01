Pinellas chooses new principal for Ca...

Pinellas chooses new principal for Campbell Park Elementary following racially tinged email

Kathleen S. Young-Parker, principal of Cypress Woods Elementary in Palm Harbor, has been tapped to lead Campbell Park Elementary in St. Petersburg following the investigation of former principal Christine Hoffman for issuing a racially insensitive directive to school staff. The Pinellas County School Board is expected to vote on Young-Parker's transfer at next week's regular School Board meeting.

