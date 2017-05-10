Outreach 12 mins ago 11:59 a.m.John Legend performs Saturday in Clearwater
St. Petersburg, Fl The legendary performer John Legend will wow fans in Clearwater's Coachman Park on Saturday, May 13th. The concert is part of a new series in the park produced by Ruth Eckerd Hall.
