News 20 mins ago 10:13 p.m.Researchers uncover evidence of Pinellas...

Researchers uncover evidence of Pinellas...
Tucked away off Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg, Weedon Island is home to evidence of the Tampa Bay area's past. "Weedon Island Preserve's rich human history began with prehistoric peoples who thrived on the abundant fish, shellfish, plants, and mammals of the wetlands, islands and estuaries of Tampa Bay.
