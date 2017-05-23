New USF vessel to study marine life, ...

New USF vessel to study marine life, pollution

Read more: ABC Action News

The way that some local scientists study the waters around the Tampa Bay Area just got a whole lot better. Today the R/V W.T Hogarth was christened and launched into the waters, a new vessel that will be used to study oil spills and red tide and marine life that is vital to the environmental health, and economic health, of the Tampa Bay Area.

