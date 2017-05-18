New Pinellas schools plan touted as 'turning point' that would tackle achievement gap in 10 years
After more than a year of negotiations, the Pinellas County School District has reached a new agreement in a 16-year-old state lawsuit that accused it of shortchanging black students, unveiling a plan Friday to "greatly narrow" or close the achievement gap within a decade. District officials and the plaintiffs in the case crafted the agreement behind closed doors, with a mediator, after informal talks yielded little progress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Fri
|anonymous
|238
|Tattoo
|May 13
|Inkman
|1
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|May 12
|Musikologist
|4
|South Pasadena Music Thread
|May 9
|Musikologist
|1
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|May 3
|USAlady
|4
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Mad Beach Music Thread
|May 2
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC