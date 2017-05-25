New Gay Rock Opera Tunnelvision: the ...

New Gay Rock Opera Tunnelvision: the Musical to Premiere at The Studio @ 620

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

In celebration of LGBT Pride Month, The Studio @ 620 will present the world debut of the new gay rock opera, "Tunnelvision: The Musical." Set during the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, the new queer rock opera, Tunnelvision: The Musical, tells the story of Tim and Troy and their tumultuous relationship, from beginning to end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13) May 23 Sandra 28
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) May 23 Julia Paulsen 316
coffee (Dec '13) May 19 anonymous 238
Tattoo May 13 Inkman 1
Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16) May 12 Musikologist 4
South Pasadena Music Thread May 9 Musikologist 1
Please help destroy Tampa Bay May 3 USAlady 4
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,299,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC