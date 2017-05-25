New Gay Rock Opera Tunnelvision: the Musical to Premiere at The Studio @ 620
In celebration of LGBT Pride Month, The Studio @ 620 will present the world debut of the new gay rock opera, "Tunnelvision: The Musical." Set during the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, the new queer rock opera, Tunnelvision: The Musical, tells the story of Tim and Troy and their tumultuous relationship, from beginning to end.
