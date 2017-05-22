Museum of Fine Arts and local brewers present Beer Project
The Museum of Fine Arts and 15 area craft brewers will collaborate to preserve one of the museum's most popular pieces of art, a 20th century beaded Bamileke elephant mask. The third annual Beer Project will be presented Friday, June 9, 7 to 10 p.m., at 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
