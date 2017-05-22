Museum of Fine Arts and local brewers...

Museum of Fine Arts and local brewers present Beer Project

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

The Museum of Fine Arts and 15 area craft brewers will collaborate to preserve one of the museum's most popular pieces of art, a 20th century beaded Bamileke elephant mask. The third annual Beer Project will be presented Friday, June 9, 7 to 10 p.m., at 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
coffee (Dec '13) May 19 anonymous 238
Tattoo May 13 Inkman 1
Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16) May 12 Musikologist 4
South Pasadena Music Thread May 9 Musikologist 1
Please help destroy Tampa Bay May 3 USAlady 4
5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10) May 2 skyblue42 21
Mad Beach Music Thread May 2 Musikologist 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC