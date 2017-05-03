MLS Expansion: St. Pete referendum pa...

MLS Expansion: St. Pete referendum passes easily

21 hrs ago Read more: Soccer America

A referendum sponsored by Tampa Bay Rowdies owner Bill Edwards passed overwhelmingly on Tuesday. It gives St. Petersburg's city council the authority to negotiate an agreement with the Rowdies for the long-term use of city-owned Al Lang Stadium, their home in the NASL and now USL.

St. Petersburg, FL

