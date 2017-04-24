Mezcal, tequila's smoky cousin, is on the rise. Here's why.
There are 2,0 00 results, many of them not-so-sober folks wincing as they choke down a segmented gusano rojo or a chinicuil worm. "I think that everybody is looking for something that has more flavor than tequila," says Richard Madison, owner of Agave Mexican Restaurant and Pappy's Liquors in St. Pete Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L coincidences
|Apr 26
|anonymous
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Apr 26
|anonymous
|235
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr 23
|PMawyer
|1
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Apr 21
|Not a Democrat
|1
|Kenneth City Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Apr 21
|Musikologist
|3
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Apr 14
|resident
|1
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC