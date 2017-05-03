Message leads to honors for Largo commissioner
Largo became the center of a debate about gay rights in 2007 when the City Commission terminated then-City Manager Steve Stanton's contract shortly after revealing his plans to undergo gender reassignment surgery and become Susan Stanton. City Commissioner Michael Smith says Largo has come a long way since then and two honors bestowed upon him in April prove that he's working to keep it going in the right direction.
