Message leads to honors for Largo commissioner

Largo became the center of a debate about gay rights in 2007 when the City Commission terminated then-City Manager Steve Stanton's contract shortly after revealing his plans to undergo gender reassignment surgery and become Susan Stanton. City Commissioner Michael Smith says Largo has come a long way since then and two honors bestowed upon him in April prove that he's working to keep it going in the right direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.