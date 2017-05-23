Meadowlawn Middle School teacher arrested on molestation charges
Joseph Zavalnak, 41, a Meadowlawn Middle School teacher, was arrested May 24, 2017on charges that he molested three underage girls, police said. He faces five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.
