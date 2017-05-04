Mayoral Candidate Runs on Platform of Reparations for Blacks
The 27-year-old is best known for his work as the National Chair of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement , the organization of white people working under the leadership of the African People's Socialist Party , organizing for reparations to the black community. He made the announcement standing in front of the Tropicana Field baseball stadium surrounded by supporters including family members, friends and community members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump wrong man for president (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Crooked Hillary lost
|2
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|May 3
|USAlady
|4
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Mad Beach Music Thread
|May 2
|Musikologist
|1
|Dead fish in bay because of lawn chemicals and ... (Dec '15)
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|3
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|4
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 1
|Dawn
|314
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC