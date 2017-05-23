May 23: a Your Ride is Over': Disgusting Lyft Passenger Blows Nose on Seat Cover, Attacks Driver
Lyft driver Michelle Jennings tells WFTS that she picked up 28-year-old Stephanie Young on the night of April 29 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Young appeared to be intoxicated as her friends put her in the car to be taken home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFO AM 560.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|11 hr
|Sandra
|28
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|13 hr
|Julia Paulsen
|316
|coffee (Dec '13)
|May 19
|anonymous
|238
|Tattoo
|May 13
|Inkman
|1
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|May 12
|Musikologist
|4
|South Pasadena Music Thread
|May 9
|Musikologist
|1
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|May 3
|USAlady
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC