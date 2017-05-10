Lyft sharpens attack strategy to battle Uber in coveted South Florida market
Florida added 11,100 private-sector jobs in April, a 9 percent decrease from 12,218 added in April in 2016, according to the payroll firm ADP. The most jobs, 1,800, were added in trade, transportation and utilities.
St. Petersburg Discussions
|South Pasadena Music Thread
|Tue
|Musikologist
|1
|trump wrong man for president (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Crooked Hillary lost
|2
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|May 3
|USAlady
|4
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Mad Beach Music Thread
|May 2
|Musikologist
|1
|Dead fish in bay because of lawn chemicals and ... (Dec '15)
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|3
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|4
