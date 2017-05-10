Jury To Brown: Go To Prison

A long-serving prominent U.S. Congresswoman from Florida has been found guilty on most charges at her federal corruption and tax evasion trial, an outcome that could land her in prison for life. Jurors convicted Corrine Brown on 18 of 22 charges, effectively saying she raided a charity meant to provide scholarships and computers to poor kids to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars for her own personal use.

