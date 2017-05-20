Joe Girardi rips trigger-happy ump for Rothschild ejection
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Pitching coach Larry Rothschild said he didn't raise his voice or use foul language toward plate umpire Scott Barry when he walked off the mound in the fifth inning of the Yankees' 9-5 loss to the Rays on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|May 19
|anonymous
|238
|Tattoo
|May 13
|Inkman
|1
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|May 12
|Musikologist
|4
|South Pasadena Music Thread
|May 9
|Musikologist
|1
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|May 3
|USAlady
|4
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Mad Beach Music Thread
|May 2
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC