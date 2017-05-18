Interstate construction news for night of May 19 - 29, 2017
* Night and day lane closures on SR 50 in the I-75 area Brooksville, FL - One lane of SR 50 may be closed from I-75 up to a half mile in each direction between 6:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights and from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday . During some of the night closures, drivers can expect traffic shifts and delays between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. on SR 50 in the I-75 interchange area as traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction and both directions of traffic placed on the westbound lanes.
