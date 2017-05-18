Interstate construction news for nigh...

Interstate construction news for night of May 19 - 29, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Hernando Sun

* Night and day lane closures on SR 50 in the I-75 area Brooksville, FL - One lane of SR 50 may be closed from I-75 up to a half mile in each direction between 6:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights and from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday . During some of the night closures, drivers can expect traffic shifts and delays between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. on SR 50 in the I-75 interchange area as traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction and both directions of traffic placed on the westbound lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hernando Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
coffee (Dec '13) 11 hr anonymous 238
Tattoo May 13 Inkman 1
Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16) May 12 Musikologist 4
South Pasadena Music Thread May 9 Musikologist 1
trump wrong man for president (Oct '16) May 3 Crooked Hillary lost 2
Please help destroy Tampa Bay May 3 USAlady 4
5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10) May 2 skyblue42 21
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,690 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC