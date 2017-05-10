Internal memos show Rhapsody Internat...

Internal memos show Rhapsody International's Mike Davis is now leading Valpak

Valpak still isn't talking about the shake-up in its C-suite. But internal memos obtained by the Tampa Bay Times show that Mike Davis, current head of a West Coast music streaming company is now CEO of the St. Petersburg direct mail company.

