Internal memos show Rhapsody International's Mike Davis is now leading Valpak
Valpak still isn't talking about the shake-up in its C-suite. But internal memos obtained by the Tampa Bay Times show that Mike Davis, current head of a West Coast music streaming company is now CEO of the St. Petersburg direct mail company.
