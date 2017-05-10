Here are a couple Tampa Bay businesse...

Here are a couple Tampa Bay businesses that haven't paid their tangible property taxes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A Pinellas Park -based crane company tops the list of Pinellas County businesses that are delinquent in their tangible property taxes. According to the tax collector's office, Anthony Crane USA failed to pay $100,472 by the April 1 deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Pasadena Music Thread Tue Musikologist 1
trump wrong man for president (Oct '16) May 3 Crooked Hillary lost 2
Please help destroy Tampa Bay May 3 USAlady 4
5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10) May 2 skyblue42 21
Mad Beach Music Thread May 2 Musikologist 1
Dead fish in bay because of lawn chemicals and ... (Dec '15) May 2 ThisBdumb 3
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes May 2 ThisBdumb 4
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,925,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC